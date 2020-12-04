Let’s Enjoy A Drink In Empire Of Sin’s Chicago

The combination of X-COM-esque strategy with some Prohibition-era mobster management sounds like a pretty good pitch, so we’re going to check it out in our weekly stream.

Leah will be taking us through ’20s Chicago this week, and I’ll be joining along for the ride. The developers recently posted on Twitter acknowledging some of the launch issues, but Luke noted that there was still a lot of cheesy charm throughout.

Either way, we’ll all discover together this afternoon what the state of play is in Chicago. We’ll be doing so on our Twitch channel from 2.30pm-3.30pm AEDT, and you can follow along via the embed below, or click through and pester us with questions live.

