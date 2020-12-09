Every Game That’s Appearing At The 2020 Game Awards

The 2020 Game Awards are almost upon us, and while this year’s ceremony will be slightly different there’s still plenty of surprises on the way. As in past years, the Game Awards balance new game announcements with award presentations and a host of celebrity guests so stay tuned if you’re keen to hear more about the latest and greatest in gaming.

There’s already a huge line-up of titles announced to appear at the show including the mysterious and very exciting Dragon Age 4. We don’t know much about it just yet, but we’re set to get a better look this week.

Here’s every game we know is making an appearance so far.

After years of silence, Dragon Age is back. The next chapter was confirmed to appear at The 2020 Game Awards in a tweet, with a new look at the ‘next Dragon Age’ adventure promised for fans.

Dragon Age fans, we have exciting news! Get an early look at @BioWare’s next Dragon Age adventure during #TheGameAwards. Tune in on Dec 10th starting at 4PM PT. https://t.co/VCExq1QsJA pic.twitter.com/AofIXNXOkS — Dragon Age (@dragonage) December 7, 2020

Fans will get a brand new look at the Nier Replicant remaster for last gen consoles with a ‘World Premiere’ trailer set to launch at The Game Awards.

Everybody’s favourite fantasy MMO continues to get brand new content, with 2021’s major new adventure set to be revealed on Friday.

Everyone who tunes into the Game Awards will get a new look at Season One content for Black Ops Cold War, with a brand new gameplay trailer queued up for the big day.

Striking Distance Studios, founded by Glen Schofield (Dead Space, Call of Duty) will reveal its first game at the Awards. We don’t know anything about it, but we’re keen to hear more given the studio’s impressive pedigree.

The team behind Scavengers, a a co-op survival shooter, will reveal more about the future of the game during the ceremony. It’s currently in playtesting phase but has yet to receive a full release.

There’ll be an exclusive gameplay trailer for Elite Dangerous: Odyssey at the Awards and a look at the game’s next steps.

In addition to news on already-announced titles, we’ll also be getting between 12 and 15 mystery game reveals from indie and AAA studios. This news was confirmed by Geoff Keighley over on Reddit, who hyped up the show and stated nothing had been leaked yet.

If 2020’s show takes cues from last year’s extravaganza there’s sure to be at least a handful of surprises in store. Maybe an appearance from the elusive Elden Ring? A new look at Halo Infinite? They’re not outside the realm of possibility.

Last year’s show shocked us with the first appearance of the Xbox Series X as well as teasers for The Wolf Among Us 2 and Hellblade 2. While it’s safe to say we won’t get any more console reveals this year, we can expect to hear more tantalising details about the upcoming 2021 and 2022 video games slate.

Outside of major releases like Halo: Infinite the lineup is still looking pretty bare, so we’re hoping to see some juicy news.

The 2020 Game Awards air live on Friday, 11:00 a.m. AEDT with a pre-show airing 30 minutes beforehand. You can check out how to tune in here.