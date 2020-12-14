Some Of Our Favourite Entries From The LG Xbox Cosplay Comp

This article is sponsored by LG.

In case you missed it, LG has teamed up with Xbox to find the LG Ultimate Gamer and gift them one helluva prize pack, including an Xbox Series X, an LG OLED CX 48-inch TV and a copy of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for Xbox.

How does one become this ultimate gamer, you ask? All you have to do is recreate your favourite character or scene from a video game. It could be your best cosplay effort, a video of you and a mate doing a cracking Mortal Kombat (sans the decapitation, I hope) or something completely different. Go absolutely wild.

READ MORE Recreate Your Favourite Gaming Moment To Win An Xbox Series X & LG OLED TV

The competition is still open, so if you’re keen on chucking your hat into the ring, there’s still time. Just smash the big button below to enter.

If you’re looking for a little bit of inspiration, below are some of our favourite entries. I’m sure at least one of them will conjure some creativity of your own.

First up is one of the best takes on God of War’s Kratos I’ve seen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Skedarman Bobeldyk (@skedarman)

How about some IRL Frogger? Classic gear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Troy Simpson (@troysimp)

A cute dog, but make it Pokemon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ralph (@only_ralphs)

Master Chief pops Downunder to say g’day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @bdjogo7676

Silent Hill 2 still gives me nightmares and this isn’t helping.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mik (@slicedmillk)

Same with this one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mik (@slicedmillk)

Wouldn’t wanna run into this orc in a dark alley.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by C Jay (@bored_larper)

Some sensational Ellie cosplay here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEAGAN CHAST (@mimi_chast)

An adorable tiny Nathan Drake.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ʟᴜᴋᴇ ᴍᴏʀɢᴀɴ (@koalatea23)

There you have it, folks. Be sure to get your entries in fast if you’re keen to get amongst it. Three lucky people will take home a prize pack, with winners announced on the 1st of December, the 15th of December and the 29th of December.

Best of luck to all entrants.