Lego Gift Ideas That Aren’t Just Another Set

While buying a new Lego set for the brick obsessives in your life is a quick and easy method for marking them off your gift list, it sometimes lacks a personal touch. So why not show off your own creativity by thinking outside of the blocks?

Here’s a selection of Lego gifts that go beyond buying them more Lego, and will help to inspire these master builders to new heights – or, at the very least, show them how much you appreciate the passion they possess for little plastic bricks.

A pile of bricks is nothing without a plan to bring them all together, and even the most gifted Lego designer can benefit from a fresh set of original designs. There are ton of Lego idea books out there, including the official Lego Ideas Book, which is so ubiquitous a blind gift purchase might be risky. For something light and thematically appropriate, we recommend The Lego Christmas Ornaments Book by oft-featured creator Chris McVeigh. Chris has a real flair for making amazing tiny versions of awesome things, and these 15 creations can teach builders of all skill levels a thing or two.

What to do when every horizontal surface is covered with spaceships, volcanoes, fire trucks and minifigs? It’s time to go vertical, or maybe even upside-down. While gluing official Lego base plates to walls and ceilings is certainly an option, peel-and-stick third-party solutions are much more convenient. These babies cling to surfaces tenaciously, transforming them for boring to Lego-bearing.

As a builder who has Lego bits in at least fifteen different drawers around my home, this one is personal. Organisation is essential to a smooth Lego workflow. Being able to see a small drawer filled with red single circle studs is so much better than thinking you saw one in the one of a dozen junk drawers. While others may prefer something with a bit more visual flair, I love the utilitarian feel of these stackable storage cabinets. They make building even the most random nonsense feel like a delicate operation.

From kit builds to custom creation, every Lego build deserves to be seen in the best possible light. A quality curio cabinet is a much better display space than on top of that one cabinet in the kitchen or on the top shelf of your children’s closet because they’d never think to look there. Unless cantankerous kids are present, tempered glass is the way to go. Not only does it afford the best view, it’s also great for applying backdrops and custom lighting.

If you’re looking for something that’s officially Lego but decidedly different, Lego makes an entire line of office/school supplies, combining connectable brick elements with everyday items like erasers, coloured pencils, note pads and more. You can find all of those and a lot more over at Amazon.

What do you get the Lego fan who has everything? Something they won’t mind having more of, like a coffee mug with plenty of brick-sticking area. One of the more popular brick-i-fied everyday items, the Build On Brick coffee mug is the perfect accessory for any desk on which Lego might be assembled. I’m primarily a kit builder, and there are always extra parts left over. They could really use a mug to cling to, I’m just saying.

