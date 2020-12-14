What To Expect From Green Man Gaming’s Boxing Day Sales

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Green Man Gaming always come to the table every holiday and Boxing Day is no exception. Like 2019’s Boxing Day sales, the online store is expected to offer massive discounts on big titles.

Fahrenheit went for a mere 75 cents, the original F.E.A.R 3 for $1.91, and Inner Space was just $2.49. On top of specific titles at wild prices, you could get an extra 5% off all games on the site with a code, so hopefully, we see something like that again as well.

There’s nothing set in stone for Boxing Day 2020 just yet, so be sure to check back closer to and on the day for the best deals.

And like any online shopping event, preparation is key. Before Boxing Day, you’d be wise to create accounts for every website you’re interested in purchasing from. Many online retailers require shoppers to have accounts with their bank details and address for faster checkouts. Have a look at each retailer’s requirements beforehand to ensure you’re ready to go.

It’s also a good idea to create wish lists across your retailers with all the products you hope to save on. That way, come the 26th, you can check your wish list to see if any of the items are on sale instead of trawling through the entire website. Urgency is key and it’ll be a race to the checkout so you’ll want to be as quick as possible.

The Green Man Gaming front page has a ton of deals pretty much all the time, so if you’re not keen on waiting until Boxing Day to pick up some games, check it out.

At the time of writing, you can get the following:

This article has been updated since original publication.