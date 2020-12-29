Here’s Your Most Disappointing Game Of 2020

2020 was, on the whole, a very disappointing year. So which game claims the top spot as the most disappointing game of 2020?

No one can deny that it was a big year in gaming. New consoles were launched, anticipated games were finally released and a pandemic forced us into our homes and onto our consoles and computers for months on end. But there were still plenty of gaming disappointments in 2020.

Before we get to the winners, we have to shout out some of these creative and very relevant answers for most disappointing game.

Trying to buy a 3080

The game of trying to buy a new console

Scalpers buying everything to sell at unreasonable prices

cyberass

IRL: Melbourne Edition

Pandemic (live action adaptation)

I’m not really enjoying this free-to-play, augmented reality port of Plague Inc.

life in 2020



Clearly, there’s a theme emerging here.

A shout out must also go to the person who responded with “Anthem again” after it took out the most disappointing game last year.

But, moving on, coming out in third place overall was…

Warcraft III: Reforged

After the huge backlash that Warcraft 3: Reforged received, it’s no surprise to find it on this list.

Warcraft 3: Reforged was supposed to be a huge upgrade of a beloved classic game. But after suffering server issues, subpar graphics and a frustrating UI, the game wasn’t so much ‘reforged’ as it was ‘refunded’.

Blizzard began offering instant refunds for unhappy players while urgently trying to deliver upgrades and patches (sound familiar?). Warcraft 3: Reforged was one of those cases where what was promised was not what was delivered. Another recurring theme in 2020 it seems.

The Last Of Us 2

There’s plenty of reasons The Last of Us 2 is gathering multiple Game of the Year awards but also happens to be on this list. It was, and still is, a hugely polarising game.

The long awaited sequel to Joel and Ellie’s story put plenty of fans offside thanks to its story and gameplay twists. But it was also a very dark and depressing game. A story of vengeance, grief and pain set in a post-pandemic world didn’t really do wonders for morale this year. Perhaps 2020 just wasn’t the right year for The Last of Us 2.

The game was designed from the get-go to make players uncomfortable. Maybe it did its job too well.

And now in the number one spot as the most disappointing game of 2020…

Cyberpunk 2077

Shocking absolutely no one, Cyberpunk 2077 is your most disappointing game of the year.

In a similar case to Warcraft 3, Cyberpunk was a much hyped game that failed to deliver on its promises.

Upon buying the game many players found that Cyberpunk 2077 didn’t play nearly as well on older consoles as was advertised. Plagued with endless bugs and graphical hindrances, many players labelled the game unplayable – forcing an apology and refunds from CD Projekt Red.

Cyberpunk 2077 still has plenty of potential, and many gamers playing on capable consoles and PCs continue to enjoy it. But it needs some serious patches and fixes to regain player’s trust.

It may be a good game underneath all the glitches, but it’s hard not to focus on the disappointment of what Cyberpunk 2077 could have been.

So there you have your most disappointing games from this disappointing year. Popular mentions that didn’t quite cut the top 3 included Watch Dogs Legion, Marvel’s Avengers and Doom Eternal.

Stay tuned this week for the results of your favourite game of 2020.