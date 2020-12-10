Honda Launched Gundam-Themed Mini Motorcycles

In Thailand, Honda is rolling out a pair of limited-edition Gundam-themed Monkey motorcycles.

The Monkey line or Honda Z series are minibikes that first launched in 1964. These 125cc bikes are based on the RX-78-2 Mobile Suit and the MS-06S Char’s Zaku II.

As Bikes Republic reports, these limited-edition rides were unveiled at the Thailand Motor Expo 2020. Each bike’s fuel tank and air filter cover are emblazoned with Gundam. Let’s have a look!

Photo: Honda

Photo: Honda

Photo: Honda

Photo: Honda

Each is limited to only 125 units, the bikes are priced at 129,900 baht ($US4,314 ($5,782)). The bikes come with a special collector’s box containing a Gundam storage box, a Gundam sweater, a Bluetooth speaker, a Gundam model, and an acrylic stand.