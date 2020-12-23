In Earwig and the Witch Trailer, an Orphan Discovers That Magic Runs in the Family

Studio Ghibli is getting back into the magic game, and it’s going to rock. In the new English-language trailer for Earwig and the Witch, the studio’s first 3D-animated film, a young orphan is taken in by a witch and learns there’s something magical about her past just waiting to be discovered.

This version of Earwig and the Witch stars Taylor Paige Henderson as Earwig, a British orphan who has no desire to be adopted. Unfortunately that option’s not in the cards, as a strange witch named Bella Yaga (Vanessa Marshall) and her companion (Richard E. Grant) decide to take Earwig under their wing. She becomes Bella Yaga’s assistant, learning the secrets of magic — with the help of her new cat friend, Thomas (Dan Stevens).

But the more Earwig learns about magic, the more it seems to connect to her past…and the mother who abandoned her. That’s because it turns out Earwig may be connected to one of magic’s biggest rock stars — played by singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves in her animated film debut — and her song might be the clue Earwig needs to find the family she’s always wanted.

GKIDS also released a Japanese version of the same trailer with English subtitles, which you can watch below.

Earwig and the Witch is set to come out in the United States in early 2021.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.