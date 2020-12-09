See Games Differently

Insomniac added a new “Performance RT” visual mode to Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Ari Notis

Published 31 mins ago: December 10, 2020 at 5:19 am -
Filed to:ps5
spider manspider man miles morales
Insomniac added a new “Performance RT” visual mode to Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
Screenshot: Insomniac / Kotaku

Insomniac added a new “Performance RT” visual mode to Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The new setting allows for ray-tracing at 60FPS, with the tradeoff being an unspecified adjusted scene resolution. 

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.