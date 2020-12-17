It’s A Very Viking Christmas In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Slightly Buggy Yuletide Festival

‘Tis the season for snowy weather, holiday parties, and drunk vikings. The latest update for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla adds a new holiday-themed event to the game and covers your settlement in snow. But while the new free update is a bit of festive fun, adding new armour and decorations, it’s also got some annoying bugs.

The update’s biggest and most noticeable change is that your settlement, Ravensthorpe, is now covered in lovely snow and Yuletide decorations. And some local revelers have helped put together a big event featuring singing, drinking, contests, and more drinking. We are still vikings, after all. So, next time you start up Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and return to your settlement, you’ll receive some new quests related to the event.

Some of them involve helping set up the celebration, while others let you take part in the actual party events.

For example, you’ll need to visit your brewery and locate a missing barrel of special holiday mead. Another quest had me tracking down some cattle who had escaped after the man watching them got spooked by one of the cows. These bovine were meant to be butchered and served at the party, so to help save the day you’ll have to take the man with you and track down these missing cows to save Chri…I mean, The Yule Festival.

Screenshot: Ubisoft / Kotaku

Back at the party, you’ll find some quests that as far as I can tell are repeatable. There’s a new archery contest to participate in, a drinking contest as you might expect, and a large fighting tournament in which you grow progressively more drunk as you compete. None of these quests or events are incredibly complex or tied into the main storyline of Valhalla, but that’s fine. I’m not looking for a big DLC right now after putting 100 hours into the base game. I just want to have some fun and enjoy the season with my viking friends.

As you complete all of these quests you’ll earn Yule Tokens to spend in the newly built Festival Shop. Inside you’ll find some Yuletide decorations for your settlement, like a nice cosy campfire. There are also some new armour and weapons, all part of the Mōdraniht set. Personally, none of the armour or weapons seem any better than the endgame stuff I’m rocking, but I’ll still save up some tokens to buy this stuff because it’s only going to be around until January 7. If you want everything, though, be prepared to grind some of the repeatable events a bit.

Screenshot: Ubisoft / Kotaku

Unfortunately, while I enjoyed the snowy settlement, decorations, and new quests, I was disappointed by the bugginess of all this content. Many quests had markers floating way off in some random part of the map. I was only able to finish the missing barrel of mead quest thanks to someone posting a tweet showing the actual drop-off location. Other quests just straight-up broke. The archery contest, for example, just wouldn’t count any of the hits or misses toward my score. Then when I tried again later it worked, so maybe the lady running the contest had one too many cups of the special mead I’d brought.

Hopefully these issues will be fixed soon and future Assassin’s Creed Valhalla events will launch in a more stable state. As a big fan of holiday-themed events in video games, this is a good one when it’s working. For now, if you’re interested in getting some new armour or digitally visiting a large holiday party, the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Yule Season event will be live until January 7 on all platforms.

