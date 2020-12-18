It’s Time To Talk About The Best Games Of 2020

The year is coming to close — rather loudly — and it’s time to fully unpack the best games of 2020.

The end of a console generation usually delivers its best, since that’s when developers and studios have had the most time, experience and understanding with the platform. You don’t get games with the fidelity of The Last of Us 2 when a new console drops: it takes years of understanding the limits of the hardware, learning all the shortcuts, and constant refinements on engine and rendering tech.

But people learn lessons in other ways too, resulting in new, creative ways of telling classic stories. Experience and wisdom is how you get games like Ori and the Will of the Wisps, one of the most polished releases of 2020. Time was what made games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons great, or helped Hades turn into the wonder it was.

