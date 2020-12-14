JB Hi-Fi, EB Games Are Offering Refunds For Cyberpunk 2077

Just like No Man’s Sky and Fallout 76 at launch, Cyberpunk 2077 has found itself in the hands of many unhappy console owners. And reading the writing on the wall, retailers are starting to offer full Cyberpunk 2077 refunds.

Several users have reported successfully refunding their copies across social media, including the Australia sub-reddit and the Whirlpool forums. Not all users have been fortunate — at least one user said JB Hi-Fi staff refused to refund their copy if the game was opened, as the store wasn’t responsible for the quality of the game. (But as we saw with Fallout 76 and EB Games, that excuse doesn’t really fly under Australian consumer law.)

The move by local retailers makes sense, given platform holders are starting to offer full refunds internationally. Sony, Microsoft and Steam have all begun offering refunds, while users reported that GOG support staff have provided in-store credit or a refund of the user's choice.

My own advice: if you got knocked back for a refund the first time around, have another go. Remind them that other stores are offering refunds, the platform holders are offering refunds, and if things get a little sticky, also remind them what the ACCC thinks of it all. I hear their record defending refunds in court is pretty good.

For good measure, I've contacted the ACCC for comment and a statement on what people should do if they're shot down for a refund. Chances are that won't arrive for a day or so, but when that comment arrives, I'll let you know.