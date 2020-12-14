See Games Differently

JB Hi-Fi, EB Games Are Offering Refunds For Cyberpunk 2077

Published 2 hours ago: December 14, 2020 at 5:04 pm
JB Hi-Fi, EB Games Are Offering Refunds For Cyberpunk 2077
Image: CD Projekt Red

Just like No Man’s Sky and Fallout 76 at launch, Cyberpunk 2077 has found itself in the hands of many unhappy console owners. And reading the writing on the wall, retailers are starting to offer full Cyberpunk 2077 refunds.

Several users have reported successfully refunding their copies across social media, including the Australia sub-reddit and the Whirlpool forums. Not all users have been fortunate — at least one user said JB Hi-Fi staff refused to refund their copy if the game was opened, as the store wasn’t responsible for the quality of the game. (But as we saw with Fallout 76 and EB Games, that excuse doesn’t really fly under Australian consumer law.)

The move by local retailers makes sense, given platform holders are starting to offer full refunds internationally. Sony, Microsoft and Steam have all begun offering refunds, while users reported that GOG support staff have provided in-store credit or a refund of the user's choice.

Cyberpunk 2077 Players Say They're Getting Refunds For A 'Broken' Game

Cyberpunk 2077 Is Looking Rough On PS4 And Xbox One At The Moment

I’ve spent an hour playing Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox One, and it hasn’t been pretty. Sometimes it’s been straight up ugly. Based on screenshots and footage other people are sharing online, I’m not alone.

Read more

My own advice: if you got knocked back for a refund the first time around, have another go. Remind them that other stores are offering refunds, the platform holders are offering refunds, and if things get a little sticky, also remind them what the ACCC thinks of it all. I hear their record defending refunds in court is pretty good.

For good measure, I've contacted the ACCC for comment and a statement on what people should do if they're shot down for a refund. Chances are that won't arrive for a day or so, but when that comment arrives, I'll let you know.

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Comments

  • You do realise that these companies will inevitably be sending them back to the publisher as well…

    When I worked for a publisher a life time ago, we would have thousands of returned games, mostly from EB Games and I would often get a sample pallet (it was literally pallets and pallets of returns annually) sent to us from the 3PL and, I’m not kidding, 95%+ of those games were perfectly fine.

    Reply

    • I’m not sure how your comment relates to the article, but to respond to what I think is your main point, they can try to return them, and perhaps their existing commercial agreements even cover such things, but it’s not at all automatic for wholesalers to refund retailers the cost of allegedly faulty goods, and it’s almost never the case that a company will be reimbursed associated costs such as postage and handling. Retailers have fundamentally different and generally much weaker legal protections than consumers.

      Reply

  • nothing against getting a refund if the product is not as advertised. however…
    prior to release: wah wah wah stop delaying it release it already.
    post release: wah wah wah why is it such a mess you shouldnt have released it.

    Reply

    • Agreed.

      I can’t help but think that a fair percentage of people taking the opportunity to get a refund are really just experiencing buyer’s regret. Bugs just happen to be a more legally justifiable way of getting their money back for a game that they simply didn’t end up liking very much.

      I doubt it’s all that many refunds being sought anyhow, a bit of smoke on Whirlpool and Reddit is hardly the equivalent of a fire.

      Reply

  • I still havent even recieved my game as Australia Post is an absolute shit show and my package has been ‘delayed’ Since thursday while the courier has it and wont deliver it to me, nor to the post office…

    Reply
