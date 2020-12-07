See Games Differently

League Of Legends: Wild Rift Is Out In Australia

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 2 hours ago: December 7, 2020 at 12:40 pm -
Filed to:league of legends
league of legends wild riftriot games
League Of Legends: Wild Rift Is Out In Australia
Image: Supplied

December is already a massive month for video games. Not only will everyone be gearing up for Cyberpunk 2077, but Australians can finally access another major 2020 release: League of LegendsWild Rift.

Overnight, we finally got a date on when Riot’s MOBA will be available on Australian mobiles. It’s currently in closed/semi-closed beta testing in parts of South East Asia, but from December 8 Australians will be able to get on board too. Update 7/12: Google Play has just sent out push notifications to Australians, letting them know Wild Rift can be installed. For iOS users, you can find the listing right here.

Importantly, it doesn’t sound like it’ll be a “wait for an email invite” type of situation. Here’s a quote directly from Riot:

All players in those locations will have full access to Wild Rift on Android or iOS, and Riot continues to offer an open invitation to all players to (re-)join the world and community of League of Legends.

From tomorrow — when iOS users are likely to be included, and the full Android gates are open — Wild Rift will be available for anyone who wants to try it. No going through webpages for free signups or having to wait for other randomised nonsense: just fire up the Play Store/App Store and download away.

There’s no word on when Wild Rift will come to consoles exactly, and Riot’s announcement only mentioned Android and iOS. Riot also didn’t touch on whether Australians would be able to get rewards from linking their existing League account to Wild Rift. Players in Japan and South Korea will get bonuses linking their existing accounts, but not players from other regions.

Regionally-tailored content has also been a thing with Wild Rift‘s rolling release, but again, there’s no word on whether there will be community highlights or spotlights on local OCE players either.

You can’t pre-register for Wild Rift on iOS, but you can do so on Android right here. In the interim, if you want to get a sense of how it’ll handle, there’s plenty of footage around.

The below video is a good example of it running on an unnamed device at 60 FPS with ultra high settings. It looks … well, it looks about the same way games like Honor of Kings do on good phones.

It’s hard to see how Wild Rift doesn’t go absolutely ballistic for Riot, locally and abroad. Provided the Australian servers don’t suck, anyway.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.