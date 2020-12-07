League Of Legends: Wild Rift Is Out In Australia

December is already a massive month for video games. Not only will everyone be gearing up for Cyberpunk 2077, but Australians can finally access another major 2020 release: League of Legends: Wild Rift.

Overnight, we finally got a date on when Riot’s MOBA will be available on Australian mobiles. It’s currently in closed/semi-closed beta testing in parts of South East Asia, but from December 8 Australians will be able to get on board too. Update 7/12: Google Play has just sent out push notifications to Australians, letting them know Wild Rift can be installed. For iOS users, you can find the listing right here.

Importantly, it doesn’t sound like it’ll be a “wait for an email invite” type of situation. Here’s a quote directly from Riot:

All players in those locations will have full access to Wild Rift on Android or iOS, and Riot continues to offer an open invitation to all players to (re-)join the world and community of League of Legends.

From tomorrow — when iOS users are likely to be included, and the full Android gates are open — Wild Rift will be available for anyone who wants to try it. No going through webpages for free signups or having to wait for other randomised nonsense: just fire up the Play Store/App Store and download away.

There’s no word on when Wild Rift will come to consoles exactly, and Riot’s announcement only mentioned Android and iOS. Riot also didn’t touch on whether Australians would be able to get rewards from linking their existing League account to Wild Rift. Players in Japan and South Korea will get bonuses linking their existing accounts, but not players from other regions.

Regionally-tailored content has also been a thing with Wild Rift‘s rolling release, but again, there’s no word on whether there will be community highlights or spotlights on local OCE players either.

You can’t pre-register for Wild Rift on iOS, but you can do so on Android right here. In the interim, if you want to get a sense of how it’ll handle, there’s plenty of footage around.

The below video is a good example of it running on an unnamed device at 60 FPS with ultra high settings. It looks … well, it looks about the same way games like Honor of Kings do on good phones.

It’s hard to see how Wild Rift doesn’t go absolutely ballistic for Riot, locally and abroad. Provided the Australian servers don’t suck, anyway.