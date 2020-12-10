Let’s Answer All Your Cyberpunk 2077 Questions While We Play!

See Games Differently

Published 47 mins ago: December 10, 2020 at 12:56 pm -
Filed to:cyberpunk 2077
livestream
Image: CD Projekt Red

It’s Cyberpunk 2077 launch day. Some of you are playing it, some are still patching, and others are holding out because they’re not sure if it’s worth it. But for anyone who has questions, we’ve got answers.

Because of The Game Awards tomorrow, and some other internal shenanigans, we’re moving our weekly stream forward to Thursday instead of its usual Friday timeslot. The Cyberpunk video embargo has lifted, so naturally we’ll be running through that in all its glory — and we’re going to split up the gameplay into two chunks.

The first will be from the life paths at the beginning of the game, so I’ll show off the initial section for one, what gameplay is like a couple of chapters in after that, and if people want, a snippet of gameplay much further in (with access to bigger/better guns, more hacking abilities, more side quests and so on).

We’ll be livestreaming from 2.30pm – 3.30pm AEDT. Just on a Thursday instead of Friday. You can catch us via the embed below, or directly through our Twitch channel.

You can join our Aussie Discord server as well. We’ve got a lovely little community going, and you can ping myself or Leah any questions, or hang out with the other TAYbies. Lot of very chill, intelligent, great folk hanging out there.

Also don’t forget: we’re giving away a banging 48-inch LG CX OLED TV. Perfect for anyone who just got a next-gen console, or anyone wanting to smash out some PC games with a proper HDR display. You can find out how to enter that comp right here. Only one more day to enter!

About the Author

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

