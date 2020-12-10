Let’s Answer All Your Cyberpunk 2077 Questions While We Play!

It’s Cyberpunk 2077 launch day. Some of you are playing it, some are still patching, and others are holding out because they’re not sure if it’s worth it. But for anyone who has questions, we’ve got answers.

Because of The Game Awards tomorrow, and some other internal shenanigans, we’re moving our weekly stream forward to Thursday instead of its usual Friday timeslot. The Cyberpunk video embargo has lifted, so naturally we’ll be running through that in all its glory — and we’re going to split up the gameplay into two chunks.

The first will be from the life paths at the beginning of the game, so I’ll show off the initial section for one, what gameplay is like a couple of chapters in after that, and if people want, a snippet of gameplay much further in (with access to bigger/better guns, more hacking abilities, more side quests and so on).

We’ll be livestreaming from 2.30pm – 3.30pm AEDT. Just on a Thursday instead of Friday. You can catch us via the embed below, or directly through our Twitch channel.

You can join our Aussie Discord server as well. We’ve got a lovely little community going, and you can ping myself or Leah any questions, or hang out with the other TAYbies. Lot of very chill, intelligent, great folk hanging out there.

