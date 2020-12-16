See Games Differently

Marvel’s Weird New Multiplayer Mobile Game Goes Live

Mike Fahey

Published 4 hours ago: December 17, 2020 at 1:00 am -
Filed to:android
black pantheriosiron mankabammarvel comicsmarvel realm of championsspider man
Marvel’s Weird New Multiplayer Mobile Game Goes Live
Screenshot: Kabam / Kotaku

Available worldwide today for iOS and Android devices, Marvel Realm of Champions is an online team-based brawler that taps into 2015’s Secret Wars comic crossover to give players access to strange, alternate-dimension versions of their favourite heroes.

Not to be confused with developer Kabam’s popular fighting game, Marvel Contest of Champions, Realm of Champions is a bite-sized arena battler starring players’ customised versions of seven Marvel heroes — Iron Man, Spider-Man, Hulk, Black Panther (Shuri version), Storm, a female Sorcerer Supreme, and Captain America. There are several game modes available, including a 3-on-3 competitive game where players fight over a single control point on a very small map, 2-on-2-on-2 team deathmatch, and co-op battles against waves of AI enemies. It plays like a MOBA, but much smaller and more contained.

Screenshot: Kabam / Kotaku Screenshot: Kabam / Kotaku

My favourite feature of Realm of Champions is character customisation. Each character has a series of equipment slots that can be fitted with powerful items which changes both stats and appearance. Odds are my Iron Man — sorry, Iron Legionnaire — won’t look like yours. My Sorcerer Supreme can look like a gender-swapped version of Doctor Strange or Brother Voodoo. I am a sucker for cosmetic equipment changes, even if my Iron guy looks like a cobbled-together mess.

Screenshot: Kabam / Kotaku Screenshot: Kabam / Kotaku

It’s nice to see Secret Wars’ Battleworld getting some more play. It’s a very weird setting that makes for a Marvel game unlike anything I’ve played before. It’s free now on most phones so try it, you might like it.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.