Marvel’s Weird New Multiplayer Mobile Game Goes Live

Available worldwide today for iOS and Android devices, Marvel Realm of Champions is an online team-based brawler that taps into 2015’s Secret Wars comic crossover to give players access to strange, alternate-dimension versions of their favourite heroes.

Not to be confused with developer Kabam’s popular fighting game, Marvel Contest of Champions, Realm of Champions is a bite-sized arena battler starring players’ customised versions of seven Marvel heroes — Iron Man, Spider-Man, Hulk, Black Panther (Shuri version), Storm, a female Sorcerer Supreme, and Captain America. There are several game modes available, including a 3-on-3 competitive game where players fight over a single control point on a very small map, 2-on-2-on-2 team deathmatch, and co-op battles against waves of AI enemies. It plays like a MOBA, but much smaller and more contained.

My favourite feature of Realm of Champions is character customisation. Each character has a series of equipment slots that can be fitted with powerful items which changes both stats and appearance. Odds are my Iron Man — sorry, Iron Legionnaire — won’t look like yours. My Sorcerer Supreme can look like a gender-swapped version of Doctor Strange or Brother Voodoo. I am a sucker for cosmetic equipment changes, even if my Iron guy looks like a cobbled-together mess.

It’s nice to see Secret Wars’ Battleworld getting some more play. It’s a very weird setting that makes for a Marvel game unlike anything I’ve played before. It’s free now on most phones so try it, you might like it.