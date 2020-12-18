See Games Differently

Microsoft Is Offering Full Refunds To Anyone Who Bought Cyberpunk 2077 Online

Ian Walker

Published 1 hour ago: December 19, 2020 at 4:50 am -
Image: CD Projekt

Microsoft has expanded its refund policy for players who purchased Cyberpunk 2077 digitally, guaranteeing money back for the notoriously broken CD Projekt game.

“We know the developers at CD Projekt Red have worked hard to ship Cyberpunk in extremely challenging circumstances,” a Microsoft spokesperson told Kotaku. “However, we also realise that some players have been unhappy with the current experience on older consoles. To date, we have granted refunds to the vast majority of customers who have requested one. To ensure that every player is able to get the experience they expect on Xbox, we will be expanding our existing refund policy to offer full refunds to anyone who purchased Cyberpunk 2077 digitally from the Microsoft Store, until further notice.”

Microsoft is directing those looking to refund Cyberpunk 2077 to its refund request page but has yet to pull the game from the Microsoft Store. It’s unclear if they will. We’ve asked.

This news comes hours after Sony also guaranteed refunds for players who purchased Cyberpunk 2077 through the PlayStation Store. The game has since been completely removed from that platform.

