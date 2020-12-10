See Games Differently

New Flight Game Is Ace Combat’s Wingman

Luke Plunkett

Published 43 mins ago: December 10, 2020 at 1:00 pm -
Filed to:flight sim
indieproject wingman
New Flight Game Is Ace Combat’s Wingman
Screenshot: Project Wingman

Project Wingman, an indie arcade dogfighting game for the PC, is a project I’ve had my eye on for years now, so it was cool this week to finally see it released on Steam.

The work of a tiny development team — indeed most coding was handled by just one person, Aussie Abi Rahmani — Project Wingman has very strong Ace Combat energy, a sensational feeling of speed and movement, some lovely lighting and cloud effects and, best of all, VR support.

Here’s what it looked like in 2017:

And here’s what it looks like in 2020:

I’ve been playing the game all week and it’s pretty cool! One nice surprise I’ve found is that it’s fine to play with a controller, something I was worried about since I lost my fancy flight stick in a recent house move.

The game’s post-apocalyptic setting is…odd, but then Ace Combat is never that concerned with historical or political realism either, so maybe that’s now a genre thing (or maybe even a legal thing surrounding rights, who knows!).

Project Wingman is available now, and it’s also only $US25 ($34).

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.