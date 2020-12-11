See Games Differently

New Mass Effect Game Very Briefly Teased At Game Awards

Ash Parrish

Published 25 mins ago: December 11, 2020 at 1:43 pm -
Filed to:mass effect
the game awards
New Mass Effect Game Very Briefly Teased At Game Awards
Screenshot: BioWare

New Mass Effect teased during the Game Awards. 

No word on if this will be a sequel to Mass Effect: Andromeda or a continuation of the Shepard trilogy, the trailer features an asari (who could be Liara) picking up a piece of N7 armour.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.