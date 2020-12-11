New Mass Effect Game Very Briefly Teased At Game Awards

New Mass Effect teased during the Game Awards.
No word on if this will be a sequel to Mass Effect: Andromeda or a continuation of the Shepard trilogy, the trailer features an asari (who could be Liara) picking up a piece of N7 armour.
