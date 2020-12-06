Amazon Has A Killer 2-For-$110 Deal On Switch Games Right Now

If you’ve been a bit too busy to get your Christmas shopping done (or are a habitual last minute buyer, like I am), here’s a fantastic deal on Nintendo Switch games. Amazon are currently running a deal where you can pick up two Switch games for $110.

This deal is only for a set list of games, but it's a pretty solid list of games. A good mix of older titles you probably should've gotten around to playing by now, and newer titles you've maybe been been waiting to go on sale before you pick them up.

The list of eligible titles includes:

Considering that all of these games usually retail for $79.95 each, you'll be saving a solid $50 compared to if you were buy them normally. The discount isn't applied until checkout, so if it isn't showing up when you toss the games into your shopping cart, don't fret.

Amazon is also running a sale on Mumba carry cases. You can grab a protective grip cover for $29.99 and a protective travel case for $33.99. Those are always handy to have, especially if you're like me and live in constant fear of accidentally breaking your expensive things.