See Games Differently

Nintendo Thief Jailed For 2017 Hack And “Possessing Images Of Child Abuse”

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: December 2, 2020 at 11:30 am -
Filed to:crime
hacking
Nintendo Thief Jailed For 2017 Hack And “Possessing Images Of Child Abuse”
Photo: BEHROUZ MEHRI, Getty Images

21-year-old Ryan Hernandez, who had been arrested in relation to the theft of “stolen information, including pre-release information about the anticipated Nintendo Switch console”, has been sentenced to three years in prison.

In 2016, Hernandez and a friend managed to obtain a Nintendo employee’s credentials, which they used to then “gain access to and download confidential Nintendo files related to its consoles and games”. He was first caught in 2017, but when his home was raided in 2019 looking for more information after further offences had been committed, the FBI found storage drives containing not only “thousands of confidential Nintendo files”, but “more than one thousand videos and images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, stored and sorted in a folder directory he labelled “Bad Stuff.””

His sentence takes into account both offences, both of which are federal crimes. Hernandez plead guilty in January, but his sentencing was only announced today. He’ll be sent to a “facility for inmates with cognitive challenges”, and will also have to pay Nintendo $US259,323 ($352,576) “for the remediation costs caused by his conduct.”

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.