OH NO, He’s Hot!

This week we catch up on ALL the Cyberpunk 2077 news, check out a bunch of Xbox consoles playing Crimson Skies, get yelled at by Santa, watch the new trailer for Fall Guys Season 3 and look at shirtless Sephiroth.
Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week
Cyberpunk 2077’s Character Creator: The Kotaku Review
The thing that interested me the most about Cyberpunk 2077 was its character creator. I’m someone who’s spent a lot of her time thinking about character creators and how they work for people who are not cis, white, able bodied, or male. I had hope that Cyberpunk’s creator would meaningfully...Read more
Cyberpunk’s character creator has some highs, but it fails in a lot of other ways. At least the character creator isn’t super buggy…
Four Generations Of Xbox Console Can Play The Same Game Together
When we think of backwards compatibility we tend to only think of a game from an older system running on its replacement. But as this video shows, in the right circumstances, a console released in 2001 can play the same game at the same time as one released in 2020,...Read more
This is cool. But also, hey, maybe we should get a new Crimson Skies.
McDonald’s China Has A Spam and Oreos Burger, It Seems
Goodness. In what sounds like a dare, McDonald’s China is offering a Spam burger with crumbled cookies.Read more
ILLEGAL!
Streamers Flabbergasted After Twitch Partially Bans The Word ‘Simp’
It’s been yet another long 24 hours for Twitch — the latest in what’s shaped up to be an agonizingly long year for the company (and also everybody on Earth). Yesterday afternoon, Twitch held a live town hall with the goal of illuminating recent policy changes and features around DMCAs,...Read more
A fantastic headline for a great story. We all need to use the word flabbergasted more often. For example, I’m FLABBERGASTED (see) by that burger above.
Tweets!
Savage ???? #Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/rK8kSUzz9X
— Grogu Total Landscaping (@KrystalSim) December 18, 2020
I expected some disappointment after Cyberpunk 2077 came out, that’s just how these long-hyped games go. But I didn’t expect the shitshow we are seeing now.
This is my December passion project pic.twitter.com/M9nfZi3HPI
— Jason Gallagher (@jga41agher) December 17, 2020
“You fuckers also need to make like 10x as many PS5s. If I see another fucking skit on SNL about me, you are all fired!”
— Ültra (@Ultrashroomz) December 18, 2020
Spongebob Squarepants got weirder than I remember.
News
- Sony Pulls Cyberpunk 2077 From PlayStation Store, Says Buyers Can Get A Refund
- Cyberpunk 2077 Refund Options Expand, With Updates From Xbox, Best Buy, And CD Projekt Itself
- Report: Cyberpunk 2077 Developers Grill Management Over Crunch, Deadlines, And Poor Launch
- Control Comes To PS5 And Xbox Series X/S With Ray-Tracing In February
- Dota 2 Gets New Hero And Massive Mistwoods Update
- Riot Casually Announces League Of Legends MMO
- Beat (Stupid Sexy) Sephiroth In Super Smash Bros. Ultimate And Unlock Him 5 Days Early
- Nintendo Of America President Calls Artificial Purchase-By Deadlines A ‘Celebration’
- Ubisoft Waits A Month To Start Selling XP Booster For Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Controversial Taiwanese Horror Game Returns, GOG Immediately Pulls It
- Ubisoft’s Game Subscription Service Is Now Available On Stadia
- Everything Nintendo Showed During Today’s Indie World Showcase
- The Switch Gets An Anime Watching App Today
- EA Is Buying Racing Dev Codemasters For $US1.2 ($2) Billion
.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in