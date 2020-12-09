See Games Differently

Once Again, Hikaru Utada Is Singing The Rebuild of Evangelion Theme

Next January, the fourth and final film in the Rebuild of Evangelion series will hit Japanese movie theatres. And of course, Hikaru Utada will once again sing the theme. 

The theme for Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time will be Utada’s “One Last Kiss.” Previously, she sang the themes for the previous three films in the Rebuild of Evangelion series:

“Beautiful World” from Evangelion: 1.0 You Are (Not) Alone

“Beautiful World (Planitb Acoustica Mix)“ from Evangelion: 2.0 You Can (Not) Advance [Eds Note: This song is only available to Music Premium members.]

“Sakura Nagashi” for Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo

The video for the forthcoming “One Last Kiss” has yet to be revealed but perhaps it will be before the movie’s release. 

