The Best Christmas Gifts For PlayStation Fanatics

It’s been a massive year for PlayStation users whether they’ve managed to get their hands on the PS5 or not. From Spider-Man: Miles Morales to Demon’s Souls, Astro’s Playroom and Sackboy: A Big Adventure there’s been countless wins across the board. There’s no doubt the PlayStation user in your life has had an exciting year — and what better way to celebrate than by sharing the PlayStation love with some timely Christmas gifts.

Here’s a few PlayStation-themed goodies to get the PlayStation gift ideas rolling.

PS5 Games

This one is pretty obvious, right?

There’s a bunch of exciting adventures now available for PS5 and when you’re just starting out with a new console, games are the most appreciated gift.

While many of the newer releases are still floating around the $90 mark (making them a bit too far out of reach for an everyday gift) there are still some reasonably-price titles you could consider forking out for:

If you do have the means to spend a bit extra, these games would work well in any library:

PlayStation has one the most aesthetically pleasing colour schemes, which is part of the reason why this light set would make such a delightful gift. Not only does it enshrine a room in the bright glow of PlayStation, it also reacts and dances to any noises. It’s cute, fun and very practical. A much larger version from Paladone is also around if they’ve got the space.

If you want to cause a fuss, you should also consider an Xbox night light as a funny alternative.

$42

Yes, it’s often boiling hot in summer — but ugly Christmas sweaters are a very important tradition. Pump up the air con if you must, these sweaters are worth it.

All of these are gems, from the lurid pink number to the PSOne aesthetic of the one on the left. It’s a hard decision to make, but it absolutely should be made. Your PlayStation-loving mate needs one of these sweaters. In winter they’ll certainly appreciate having some warm, fashionable clothes.

$50-75

I can’t decide if I hate this or love it, but either way it would make for an interesting gift.

This alarm clock is a near-perfect 1:1 replica of the PS4-era DualShock controller and includes a digital clock interface. It’s just a fun, silly idea. Great stuff for Christmas, even if it is a bit of a novelty.

$50

Controllers don’t last forever, and if you’re using them regularly they degrade over time. This mostly goes for current PS4 owners, whose controllers are likely nearing the 5+ year mark. If you’re playing harder games like Crash Bandicoot 4 you might also find yourself tearing through your controller much quicker (my loyal companion of seven years recently got worn to bits).

A second controller is the perfect gift for PlayStation owners even if they already have one fully-functioning controller. It means they have a backup when they need it, and you might even be able to get two player co-op going on games like Borderlands 3. It can be expensive, but it’s a worthy investment.

$78 for a PS4 controller; $109 for a PS5 controller

This one is an easy win. A twelve-month PlayStation Plus subscription will give PS4 owners access to monthly free games and the ability to play online multiplayer games like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for a whole year. For PS5 owners, it’ll also give access to a library of classic PlayStation games via the PlayStation Plus Collection as well as the occasional free PS5 game. (Bugsnax and Worms Rumble have already been made free so far.)

You can purchase this subscription in increments so you don’t have to fork out for the whole 12 months if you’re looking for a cheaper gift.

$33.95 for 3 months; $79.95 for 12 months

It’s likely your PlayStation giftee will have only just gotten their hands on a PS5 console (if they’ve managed to grab one at all). If that’s the case, they’ll be in the market for handy new accessories to help out. Of these, one of the most useful will be a charging dock. These docks store controllers so they’re always fully charged when they’re needed most.

As someone who usually forgets to plug in her controller after every use, it’s a pretty handy idea for a PlayStation gift.

Other accessories to consider include the $98 PS5 Camera (great for streaming) or cheaper $21 thumbgrips to maintain controller quality.

$33

If you’ve got any other suggestions for your fellow Kotaku Australia reader, feel free to pop them in the comments below.