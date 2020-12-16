See Games Differently

Cash Converters Are Selling PS5 Consoles For $1500 Or More

Published 27 mins ago: December 16, 2020 at 5:32 pm -
Filed to:cash converters
ps5
Image: Facebook

Getting a PS5 is hard enough as is, and it’s not made any easier when companies are selling consoles for twice the price.

Cash Converters in Australia are offering a staggering “discount” on PS5 consoles for — wait for it — a staggering $1500. The price tag was spotted online by the founder of Aussie indie site Dash Gamer, who was understandably pissed at a physical store selling PS5’s for twice their RRP.

It wasn’t the worst gouging from Cash Converters, though. On their website you can find listings for even higher, like this PS5 that’s discounted down from $2200:

Image: Cash Converters

There was another PS5, also being sold at the Hampsted Gardens store in South Australia for $1500. This one was discounted from $1899.

Image: Cash Converters

It leaves a bitter taste in the mouth. Fun fact: I literally got an email from my old primary school teacher today asking if I knew when PS5’s would be available in the country. I’ve been chasing up major retailers for weeks trying to get any idea as to when the many, many people who missed out on a PS5 might actually be able to buy one next year.

Getting a PS5 was a right pain in the arse as is. It’s not helped by companies like Cash Converters advertising a PS5 for $1899, almost triple its RRP, as a “discount”.

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Comments

  • I am not the least bit surprised that Cashies is pulling this shit and I bet they paid below the RRP for them too, pack of bastards.

  • Wish there was a law meaning any “discounts” had to be compared to the MSRP!

    Rather than “10% off” they’d need to put “100% on!!

  • Piece of shit company. I worked for a Cash Converters back around 1998 in Brisbane. The manager there (withholding name and location due to legalities of course), used to have two levels of merchandise he’d move through the store. On the books and ‘off the books’. Off the books, meant he’d bypass the shop and sell it under the counter, pocketing the money himself. Primarily happened on jewellery, but it was such a dodgy practice and when something *really* profitable came in, he’d always make sure to take care of it himself. Quite often, those pieces would never make it out onto the floor for the public to see. Nothing surprises me when it comes to this company any more. Nothing at all. It’s a criminal enterprise from top to bottom.

  • So what happens if people can hold out until the shortage is over and they can buy them normally.

    I’m just wondering do the Scalpers and places doing this crap lose out?

    Not that it stops Cash Converters, isn’t this illegal?

