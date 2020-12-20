‘Shop Contest: Miyamoto In A Pipe

Shigeru Miyamoto hosted the most recent Nintendo Direct, which was all about the Super Nintendo World park in Japan. It opened with the legendary designer jumping out of a pipe. Thank you, Nintendo for this ‘Shop Contest gift.

Your challenge this week: Have some fun with Miyamoto in a pipe!

I was originally planning on doing a holiday-themed contest, but then Nintendo gave me this, and I had to do it. And no, I wasn’t planning on doing a carp contest, you weirdos. Keep that shit on Twitter.

And to help you all out, here’s a pre-cut out Miyamoto from the Direct. Consider this my Christmas gift to you all. I’m very disappointed that none of you got me anything this year. Very rude.

Screenshot: Nintendo

Next week, I’ll pick a winner and some of my favourites!

Please note that the image submission rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!