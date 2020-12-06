‘Shop Contest: Monoliths

Over the last few weeks, strange monoliths have been appearing around the world. Is it the work of aliens? Secret government agencies? Time travellers? Bored artists, who have a bunch of free time during the pandemic? (It’s probably that last one…) And now I hear they are appearing in video games?!?!

Your challenge this week: Add some monoliths to video games.

I hope the monoliths are something cooler that bored artists or marketing. But it’s also 2020, so the odds are higher than zero that not only are these monoliths being installed for dumb reasons, but they are probably being installed by racists too. 2020 sucks y’all.

Anyway, to help you out here are two cutout images of the monolith from Utah. Feel free to use any monolith you want, or make your own.

Photo: ?

Next week, I’ll pick a winner and some of my favourites!

Please note that the image submission rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!