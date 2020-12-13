‘Shop Contest: National Horse Day

Forget about Christmas, Hanukkah, or Kwanzaa! The biggest holiday in December is National Horse Day.

Your challenge this week: Add more horses to video games!

I went with a horse mask above, but feel free to use real horses, digital horses, talking horses who starred in popular TV shows, Mr. Ed, and so on. The possibilities… aren’t limitless, because you need to use horses, but you do you have a lot of options.

Next week, I’ll pick a winner and some of my favourites!

Please note that the image submission rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!