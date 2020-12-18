Hopefully concluding a rollercoaster few days where PlayStation owners were told to get a refund for Cyberpunk 2077 then asked not to, Sony has confirmed that not only will the company be issuing refunds, but the game itself is being pulled from the PlayStation Store.
A short statement posted on the PlayStation website reads:
SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store. SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice.
Once we have confirmed that you purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store, we will begin processing your refund. Please note that completion of the refund may vary based on your payment method and financial institution.
Wow.
Depending on where you are in the world, you can access the special page Sony has set up for the refunds here.
What an absolute shitshow.
