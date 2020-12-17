Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Is Getting Barret, Tifa, Aerith, And Geno Mii Fighter Costumes

During today’s Sephiroth presentation, Super Smash Bros. director Masahiro Sakurai showed off some of the new Mii Fighter costumes that will be added to Ultimate alongside the Final Fantasy villain.

The next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update will expand the Mii Fighter’s wardrobe with costumes based on Final Fantasy VII party members Barret, Tifa, and Aerith.

Super Mario RPG fan favourite Geno is getting some love as well, though most fans would probably prefer he was a playable character rather than simply returning as a simple outfit.

Sephiroth and the aforementioned Mii Fighter costumes will all be available sometime later this month.