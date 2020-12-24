The Best Bargains From EB Games’ Boxing Day Sale

The line between when Boxing Day sales start and end is becoming increasingly blurred. But never mind that, EB Games has set up its Boxing Day sales right before Christmas and there are some great prices on games and accessories.

It’s rare to find a time that EB isn’t having a sale, but they’re running some extra good prices for Boxing Day. Just make sure to check whether an item is available in-store or online only before you hit purchase. There are far too many good deals going on to possibly list them all so check out the website for the full sales and get in quick.

You can check out the best deals below.

Godfall (PS5) – $88

Immortals Fenyx Rising – $57

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – $77

Watch Dogs Legion – $57

John Wick Hex – $28

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – $68

The Last of Us 2 – $39

Ghost of Tsushima – $68

Star Wars Squadrons – $39

Borderlands 3 – $20

Final Fantasy VII Remake – $47

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 -$47

Marvel’s Avengers – $47

Mortal Kombat 11 – $28

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – $23

Control (Ultimate Edition) – $34.98

Cricket 19 – $49.98

FIFA 21 – $49.98

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order – $36

Days Gone – $25

Gran Turismo Sport – $15

Need For Speed Heat – $36

Death Stranding – $20

GTA V – $36

Persona 5 Royal – $49.98

God of War – $15

Overwatch (Legendary Edition) – $14.98

LEGO Harry Potter Collection – $24.98

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – $24.98

Horizon Zero Dawn (Complete Edition) – $15

The Last of Us Remastered – $15

Spider-Man – $25

Destroy All Humans! – $28

The Sims 4: Cats and Dogs Bundle – $28

MediEvil – $20

FIFA 20 – $9

Immortals Fenyx Rising (Shadowmaster Edition) – $57

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – $77

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – $57

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – $68

NBA 2K21 – $47

GTA V – $36

Forza Horizon 4 – $49.98

Dirt 5 – $68

FIFA 21 – $49.98

LEGO Harry Potter Collection – $24.98

Far Cry 5 – $15

The Sims 4: Cats and Dogs Bundle – $28

FIFA 20 – $5

Nintendo Switch Lite Console (grey) – $299

Just Dance 2021 – $57

Immortals Fenyx Rising – $57

Paper Mario: The Origami King – $68

NBA 2K21 – $47

Farming Simulator 20 – $47

Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – $68

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered – $28

Rayman Legends – $24.98

Just Dance 2020 – $36

LEGO Harry Potter Collection – $39

Little Friends: Dogs & Cats – $47

Mortal Kombat 11 – $36

Overcooked + Overcooked 2 – $57

Borderlands Collection – $47

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – $36

Stealth Hornet Multi-Format Gaming Headset – $44.98

Stealth C6-100 Stereo Gaming Headset – $29.98

Astro A10 Headset – $98

Turtle Beach Recon 70 Headset – $47

HyperX Cloud II Red Pro Headset – $148

Logitech G502 HERO Gaming Mouse – $77

Razer Naga Trinity MOBA/MMO Gaming Mouse – $138

Logitech G915 Lightspeed Wireless Mechanical Keyboard – $298

Corsair Masers MS110 RGB Keyboard and Mouse Combo – $88

Nintendo Switch Starter Pack Plus – $28

SanDisk 128GB Nintendo Switch Memory Card – $57

Nintendo Switch Compact Playstand – $20

PS4 DualShock Controller (select colours) – $59

Get across these deals at your local EB Games store or on their website before they get snapped up. If you’re looking for some other great game deals this Boxing Day make sure to check out our roundup of Amazon’s sales.

Also, because I know you’re wondering, Anthem is still going for half price at $1.