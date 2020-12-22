The Best Gaming Deals From JB Hi-Fi’s Boxing Day Sales

It may seem like Black Friday was only yesterday, but we are entering sale territory yet again. This time it’s the holiday Boxing Day sales, and JB Hi-Fi has come to the party with some winners.

JB’s Boxing Day catalogue has leaked slightly early thanks to some keen eyes on Oz Bargain. The sales will kick off on Saturday, December 26 and run through until Friday, January 1. Deals will be available both in-store and online.

Console deals are largely off the table this holiday season thanks to it being basically impossible to secure a PS5 or Xbox Series X/S. But JB does have a decent deal on the Nintendo Switch Lite.

The electronics retailer is also bringing great prices to a huge range of games, TVs, monitors and other accessories.

JB Hi-Fi Game Deals

Yakuza Like A Dragon (PS4/XBO) – $69

Just Dance 2021 (Switch) – $49

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4/XBO) – $69

NBA 2K21 (PS4/XBO) – $39

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater (PS4/XBO) – $49

FIFA 21 (PS4/XBO) – $39

Mafia (PS4/XBO) – $59

The Last of Us 2 (PS4) – $29

Dirt 5 (PS4/XBO) – $59

Super Mario 3D All Stars (Switch) – $64

Watch Dogs Legion (PS4/XBO) – $49

Star Wars Squadrons (PS4/XBO) – $39

10% off Nintendo E-Shop Cards

JB Hi-Fi Gaming Accessories Deals

PlayStation 4 DualShock Wireless Controller – $49

Razer Cynosa Gaming Keyboard – $77

Razer Deathadder V2 Gaming Mouse – $77

Razer Kraken X Gaming Headset – $64

Logitech G512 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $103

Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard – $103

Logitech G502 Gaming Mouse – $79

Astro A10 Multi-Format Gaming Headset – $79

Logitech G432 Gaming Headset – $79

JBL Quantum 800 Wireless Gaming Headset – $279

JBL Quantum 300 Headset – $103

20% off Logitech, Astro, Alienware, RIG and Asus Gaming Accessories

20% off Dell, HP and Microsoft Mice and Keyboards

JB Hi-Fi TV Deals

Hisense 85″ Quantum Dot HDR Smart ULED TV – $3995

Hisense 75″ 4K HDR Smart LED TV – $1446

Hisense 75″ Quantum Dot HDR Smart ULED TV – $2495

Hisense 65″ Quantum Dot HDR Smart ULED TV – $1188

LG 75″ NanoCell HRD Smart LED TV – $2795

Sony 65″ 4K HDR Android LED TV – $2795

Sony 65″ 4K HDR Android OLED TV – $4295

JB Hi-Fi Laptop and Hardware Deals

Nintendo Switch Lite Console – $299

HP 15″ Power Pavilion Gaming Laptop – $1048

ASUS 15″ ROG Strix Gaming Notebook – $1998

Lenovo 15″ 5i Gaming Notebook – $1299

Dell 15″ G3 Gaming Notebook – $1349

Samsung 24″ Curved Monitor – $139

Samsung 27″ Curved Monitor – $189

Lenovo 24″ Full HD Monitor – $149

Lenovo 27″ Full HD Monitor – $179

1 TB WD Elements Portable Hard Drive – $59

2TB Seagate Portable Hard Drive – $79

1TB Samsung T5 Portable SSD Hard Drive – $179

25% off Dell, Alienware, Omen, HP, MSi, Lenovo and Asus Gaming Computers

25% off LG Monitors

We’ll be keeping an eye on JB’s sales in case anything else comes up, but in the meantime prepare your wallet to upgrade your gaming set up these holidays.

You can also check out our round-up of other great gaming related Boxing Day sales right here.