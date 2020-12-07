How To Watch The 2020 Game Awards In Australia

It feels like just yesterday we were watching CHVRCHES perform ‘Death Stranding’ at The Game Awards, but I’m here to inform you that was a full year ago, and The Game Awards are upon us once again. 2020’s ceremony will be an intriguing affair filled with celebrity guest hosts like Brie Larson, John David Washington and Gal Gadot as the entire entertainment industry comes together to celebrate the strangest year in gaming yet. If you’re tuning in from Australia, you’ll need to contend with some odd time zones but the good news is it takes place at the perfect time for locals.

While you may need to interrupt your work day to catch all the exciting news, it’s much better than waking up at 4 a.m. The 2020 Game Awards will take place from 11 a.m. AEDT on Friday, December 11 in Australia.

Like years past, you can expect a mix of award presentations, gaming news and a socially-distanced musical performance or two. 2019 featured a DLC announcement for Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 3, new looks at Maneater and Final Fantasy VII Remake, plus announcements for Hellblade II, Godfall, Weird West and the surprisingly absent The Wolf Among Us 2. And there was also the first look at the Xbox Series X console, too.

Here’s hoping we hear more about that last title in particular at this year’s show.

The 2020 Game Awards will be streaming live and free across a variety of platforms including YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook Live and Steam so you’ll have plenty of options to tune in.

As for what game will take the top prize, that’s still very much up in the air. The nominee list is incredible, and features absolute smash hits like Final Fantasy VII Remake, Ghost of Tsushima, Hades and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It really has been an epic year for games, and at this point anyone could be a winner.

You’ll just have to tune into The 2020 Game Awards at 11 a.m. AEDT on Friday, December 11 to find out which game will take the top prize.

In the meantime, let’s revisit this epic moment from last year’s show:

What’s your pick for Best Game of the Year? Did Doom Eternal strike your fancy? Or perhaps Animal Crossing: New Horizons was more your flavour. Duke it out in the comments below.