Everything Announced At The 2020 Game Awards

The Game Awards has become the defacto final note for the video game industry each year. 2020 was no different, and despite the effects of COVID throughout, the show still offered plenty of new games, fresh footage, and more indications of what to expect in 2021.

Last year’s event was especially eye-opening. Apart from some cracking performances from CHVRCHES and Grimes for Death Stranding and Cyberpunk 2077, it was also the place where Microsoft revealed the Xbox Series X. I still find it weird how Microsoft used someone else’s show to reveal the name — and look! — of their next-gen console, but anyway.

Before the show began, Ghost of Tsushima was announced as the Player’s Voice winner. It’s the only award that is completely determined by fan votes. That alone was contentious, as the voting site was potentially hacked after The Last of Us 2 inched ahead.

Awards aside, a string of high profile games already announced they’d be coming to the show. BioWare announced they would be showing off more Dragon Age 4 footage, while the new map for Among Us would be revealed. Nier Replicant was confirmed beforehand, while the maker of A Way Out, Josef Fares, would be debuting It Takes Two this year.

The biggest award, Game of the Year, was expected to be hotly contested. With a lineup of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Hades, The Last of Us Part 2, DOOM Eternal, and Ghost of Tsushima, it’s one of the most fought out GOTY awards in years. Speculation before the show was that Last of Us 2 was a strong favourite, particularly given its runner-up status in the public poll and strong critical reception at launch.

The preshow began by awarding the Best Score/Music award, a category that was won by Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Devolver Digital’s Nina Struthers then rolled out to announce Devolver’s own Game of the Year award skit, which naturally just featured a string of games published by Devolver Digital.

The award ended up going to Loop Hero, a game that hadn’t been announced until … now. Which is a pretty neat twist on doing a reveal. The game is due out sometime in 2021.

The next reveal was for an intriguing exploration adventure game, with a character capable of jumping into the bodies of other animals. It’s called Tchai, a game that’s inspired by the region of New Caledonia.

Best Action/Adventure was then announced, with The Last of Us Part 2 taking out the win.

The next trailer was from Jo-Mei, makers of Sea of Solitude, announcing their game was being “fully reworked” for the Nintendo Switch.

This post is being updated live as more games are revealed, and more winners announced.