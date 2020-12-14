See Games Differently

The New Werewolf: The Apocalypse Action Game Isn’t Looking Too Shabby

Mike Fahey

Published 1 hour ago: December 15, 2020 at 2:30 am -
Screenshot: Cyanide

French developer Cyanide has never really done a fast-paced action role-playing game, but you wouldn’t know it looking at the first gameplay footage of February’s Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood. It’s as brutal as it is furry.

In a post this morning on the PlayStation Blog, game director Julien “Patch” Desourteaux walks potential players of the February 4 PlayStation, Xbox, and PC game through the various forms heroic werewolf Cahal will assume as he battles against evil oil company Endron (which wants to correct itself to Enron so badly). Is he a man? A wolf? A wolfman? Nay, he’s three forms in one.

The eco-warrior transforms from man to adorable puppy to terrifying hybrid at will. His human form is for social interaction, doing stuff with his hands, and pondering his place in the universe. As a wolf he can run fast, sneak through air ducts, and lick privates. In Crinos, also known as full-on werewolf form, he makes Endron employees piss themselves. Check out the first gameplay video below. It’s pretty impressive, especially coming from the developers of Pro Cycling Manager and Le Tour De France.

So terrifying. So powerful. I want to be that. Consider this game thoroughly peed upon to establish it as my territory.

