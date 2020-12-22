The PS5 Now Warns You If You’re About To Play The Last-Gen Version Of A Game

After a month of some players accidently playing the older version of new games on their PS5, Sony’s next-gen console now has a feature that fires off a warning if you’re about to load up the PS4 version of a PS5 game.

Originally spotted by VGC, the console now asks players to “confirm game version” before loading up a game that has both last and next-gen versions available. “You’re about to play the PS4 version of this game,” the prompt reads. “Do you want to switch to the PS5 version?”

Screenshot: Sony / Kotaku

I got the message when I went to play the PS4 versions of Destiny 2, but it doesn’t seem to always pop up. For example, I didn’t get the message when I went to play the PS4 version of Watch Dogs Legion until I manually went to install the upgraded PS5 version. Only then did the console warn me about accidently playing the older version, and even then it didn’t prompt me to delete it off the console to free up space, or prevent any additional problems in the future.

Still, it’s a welcome Band-Aid for a problem that the PS5 has been dealing with since launch, most notably with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. While Smart Delivery on the Xbox Series X/S has made it seamless to transfer save data, and automatically install and load up the correct version of a game for the console it’s being played on, that whole process is much more complicated on the PS5. Although a little bit less so after this latest feature was added.