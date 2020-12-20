The Worst Video Games Names Of 2020

What’s in a name? When it comes to games… not much. Games can be great and have terrible, awful, dumb names. In fact, many games on this list are good games that are just unfortunately saddled with an awful title.
Some of these names are silly, some are dumb, some don’t really make sense, others are too generic and some are just a random assortment of letters that barely tells you anything about what the game actually is about. So, in no particular order, here are the worst video game titles of 2020.
-
Warface (Released for Switch in 2020)
-
Everreach: Project Eden
-
Depth of Extinction
-
Zombie Army 4: Dead War
-
Warface: Breakout (We got TWO Warfaces in 2020)
-
Hyper Scape
-
Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
-
Daymare: 1998
-
Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War
-
Hypercharge Unboxed
-
Immortals Fenyx Rising
-
WarriOrb
-
Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]
-
Offroad Racing – Buggy X ATV X Moto
-
Dwarrows
-
Strike Force 2: Terrorist Hunt
-
Godfall
-
Warborn
Please, feel free to share in the comments below any silly, dumb, or terrible video game names we might have missed below.
Also, 2020 isn’t officially over yet, so if something releases between now and the end of the year with a name worthy of being on this list, I’ll try to update it accordingly.
