See Games Differently

The Worst Video Games Names Of 2020

Zack Zwiezen

Published 28 mins ago: December 21, 2020 at 6:00 am -
Filed to:2020
daymareimmortals fenyx risinglistsnamesunderexplained listswarfaceyear in review
The Worst Video Games Names Of 2020

What’s in a name? When it comes to games… not much. Games can be great and have terrible, awful, dumb names. In fact, many games on this list are good games that are just unfortunately saddled with an awful title.

Some of these names are silly, some are dumb, some don’t really make sense, others are too generic and some are just a random assortment of letters that barely tells you anything about what the game actually is about. So, in no particular order, here are the worst video game titles of 2020.

  • Warface (Released for Switch in 2020)

  • Everreach: Project Eden

  • Depth of Extinction

  • Zombie Army 4: Dead War

  • Warface: Breakout (We got TWO Warfaces in 2020)

  • Hyper Scape

  • Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

  • Daymare: 1998

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War

  • Hypercharge Unboxed

  • Immortals Fenyx Rising

  • WarriOrb

  • Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]

  • Offroad Racing – Buggy X ATV X Moto

  • Dwarrows

  • Strike Force 2: Terrorist Hunt

  • Godfall

  • Warborn

Please, feel free to share in the comments below any silly, dumb, or terrible video game names we might have missed below.

Also, 2020 isn’t officially over yet, so if something releases between now and the end of the year with a name worthy of being on this list, I’ll try to update it accordingly.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.