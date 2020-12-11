The Xbox Is Getting A New Perfect Dark

The next Perfect Dark game is an ecological sci-fi thriller being made by Microsoft’s studio The Initiative.

Announced during the 2020 Game Awards, the new game looks like it will throw series protagonist Joanna Dark into the world of corporate espionage in the near future as humanity tries to engineer solutions to various climate disasters.

Here’s the trailer:

The game appears to be a reboot of sorts, with game director Dan Neuburger saying in an interview posted on YouTube shortly after the announcement that the studio would be “reinventing the franchise.” Part of that will entail making the game’s combat very spy-focused, which the developers distinguished from standard first-person-shooter fare as being more acrobatic and less cover-based.

Originally created by Rare, there have only been four games in the series, including a Game Boy Colour spin-off and a remaster of the original N64 game for the Xbox 360 in 2010. Fans have been speculating that a new one might be in the works as Microsoft re-invests in its first-party series.

Screenshot: Microsoft

The Initiative, based in Santa Monica, California, was formed two years ago to help lead that effort, with former Crystal Dynamics head Darrell Gallagher at the helm. While today’s Perfect Dark teaser was a nice introduction, no release window was given and it looks like it could still be a ways out. Still, after a decade since the last game, what’s a few more years of waiting.