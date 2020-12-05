See Games Differently

These Shoes Were Made For Crawling

Zack Zwiezen

Published 43 mins ago: December 6, 2020 at 8:30 am -
Filed to:miles morales
photo modephotographyphotomodescreenshotssnapshotsspider manvirtual photography
These Shoes Were Made For Crawling
Screenshot: @Toringtino / Kotaku

This week… more screenshots from Miles Morales! But I’m not complaining! That game has such a great photo mode that I expect I’ll be getting screenshots from it for years to come. Some other great screenshots from Control, Assassin’s Creed, and more.

Control (Screenshot: Robert Burrell) Control (Screenshot: Robert Burrell)
Marvel's Avengers (Screenshot: Tony Graham (Email)) Marvel's Avengers (Screenshot: Tony Graham (Email))
Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Screenshot: Monkey Spice (Email)) Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Screenshot: Monkey Spice (Email))
Assassin's Creed: Valhalla (Screenshot: Gabriel Esteves (Email)) Assassin's Creed: Valhalla (Screenshot: Gabriel Esteves (Email))
Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Screenshot: Donald Priola (Email)) Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Screenshot: Donald Priola (Email))

“Well, you can tell by the way I use my walk…”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favourite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.