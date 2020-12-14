See Games Differently

This Cyberpunk 2077 Perk Is The Absolute Worst

4
Alex Walker

Published 50 mins ago: December 14, 2020 at 3:39 pm -
Filed to:cd projekt red
cyberpunk 2077
Image: CD Projekt Red

There are many viable builds and options in Cyberpunk 2077 for wrecking Night City. But some options are more superior than others, and one option is just straight up garbage.

If you’re doing a stealth focused build, one of the initial perks sounds attractive: Dagger Dealer. It lets you throw knives, which sounds perfect for any kind of sneaking about. Toss a knife, get a quick takedown from range, and carry on.

Image: Kotaku Australia (Cyberpunk 2077)

There’s just one small, tiny detail that the perk menu kinda forgot to overlook.

Knives in Night City? They’re, uh, not retrievable.

In case that needs further explanation, let me be a bit clearer. You can pick up a good knife in Cyberpunk 2077, throw it, and you’ll lose it forever. No pulling it out of a body. No grabbing a bad throw up off the floor. Doesn’t matter how good the knife is, whether it’s a crappy shiv, an uncommon, rare or legendary. Once it’s gone, it’s gone.

It’s such a strange, bizarre omission that I can’t help but wonder if it was a necessity, as if a workable solution for throwing knives couldn’t be found otherwise.

I’ve stupidly gotten the single perk here, but then realised pretty quickly that it was an absolutely worthless investment. There’s no point picking up rare gear to use once. That’s not what an RPG is all about. And sure, later on in the game you can completely respec your V — and I say later on, because it’ll cost you around 100,000 eddies to do so.

Most of the main missions don’t really net you sums of cash that large, so to respec you’ll have to deliberately grind for cash. That’s made a lot easier if you’ve invested perk points into crafting, since one of the later perks gives you more cash for selling crafted items. Access points are another way to earn a few grand from every mission you do, provided you’ve gotten the Extended Network Interface and Advanced Datamine perks under Breach Protocol.

So whatever you do, make sure you never get the knives perk in Cyberpunk. And don’t bother with any of its follow up perks either. Not only is that a waste of perk points, but you can’t respec attribute points — so if you’re hoping to correct some of those major decisions down the road, you’re shit out of luck.

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Comments

  • I bought the knife perk and others that boosted damage for them, and well, I can’t really say I’ve even used them yet, at all. I figured they might be a good tool to use during stealth, but when a silenced revolver seems to one shot head shot everything in stealth, seems kinda redundant. More so now that I now that they are retrievable and reusable.

    Probably a good time to go and respec and undo all these regretful perk decisions.

    Reply

    • The sheer power of crit bonuses from mods + reflex points + being in stealth + shooting behind cover + being out of stealth (god bless this one) makes knives the most worthless thing on the planet.

      You ping one person and can just start wiping the floor with enemies from miles away. It’s hilarious but also it seems *incredibly* broken in a way that it shouldn’t be. But hey, it’s fun, so fuck it.

      Reply

  • Well, that’s too late. I got excited about the perk. I then bought a knife to instantly try the perk. I spent the next 15min trying to figure out where my knife went.
    I swear it’s a bug, no way they let you throw knifes…once. No way. Come on, tell me it’s a bug.

    Reply

  • Why isn’t there throwing knife ammo?
    That seems really odd design choice, let alone not come up in testing.

    Thanks for the warning on the perk, since its 100k to respect perks.

    Reply
