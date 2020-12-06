This SNL Skit Is All About Begging Santa For A PS5

Right now, many people are desperately trying to buy a PS5. It’s been a real shitshow. In fact, it has gotten so bad that even Saturday Night Live has jumped in with a skit all about one man, Stu, begging Santa to get him a PS5.

Stu is a clear parody of Eminem’s “Stan,” including ranting letters, fake Dido, and Elton John… ok, maybe some of this wasn’t in the original song. Like the PS5! It’s all Stu, played by Pete Davidson, wants from Santa, played by guest star Jason Bateman. He just wants to play Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla.

Maybe the best part of this whole video is that SNL actually got their hands on a PS5, a disc version too. Who’s PS5 is that? One of the cast members? Or did someone at SNL use NBC money to buy one off Ebay?

