What’s Your Favourite Game Of 2020?

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 2 hours ago: December 14, 2020 at 11:29 am
2020 in review
What’s Your Favourite Game Of 2020?
Image: Kotaku Australia

December’s the time of year to gather and reminisce warmly on the 12 months that have passed. Well, at least the last 12 months of video games, at least.

The end of a console generation is always going to drop some bangers, and we already knew 2020 had a ton of potential. DOOM Eternal, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Final Fantasy 7 Remake were on the cards early. But the first half of the year was jam-packed well before that.

We finally saw the full version of Dreams, which broke all sorts of ground in its own way. Games like Metro Exodus and Desperados 3 were great fun, although both have been a bit forgotten as the year went forward. There was Ori and the Will of the Wisps, the breakthrough Half-Life: Alyx and its innovations for VR, Nioh 2, and the full release of Call of Duty: Warzone.

Remember Black Mesa? That came out this year too. Persona 4 Golden will probably finish the year as the most critically acclaimed title, at least Metacritic wise.

Crysis returned in 2020. There was Ellie and Abby’s revenge in The Last of Us 2Horizon: Zero Dawn and Death Stranding both hit PC. Microsoft Flight Simulator unlocked the world for a world in lockdown. Risk of Rain 2, Deep Space Galactic and GTFO were all cracking indies that deserve a little more love. But the same could be said for games like CarrionNecrobaristaCoffee TalkGhostrunnerCloudpunkCook, Serve, Delicious 3Project WingmanRing of PainSakuna: Of Rice and RuinUmurangi Generation. The excellent Command & Conquer Remastered Collection, and the equally well-done Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition.

And then there’s the games that really took off: Ghost of Tsushima, Fall Guys, Among Us, Valorant, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Crusader Kings 3, Spelunky 2, Genshin Impact, Hades, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Super Mario Bros. 35, Paper Mario: The Origami King, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Demon’s Souls, Bugsnax, Astro’s Playroom, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Destiny 2, and so much more.

It’s been a massive year of very good games, and an excellent year for solid titles. So please make good use of the Other section, because I don’t think there’s any third-party form creator that will let me reasonably fit in every possible option.

We’ll leave the poll up for a week or so, and we’ll announce the winners just after Christmas! Vote away — and if you feel particularly strongly about your game of the year, tell us why in the comments!

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

  • The fact that I have to choose just one is killer – but I guess that’s the whole point.
    While I – like I’m sure no small number of us – spent a good chunk of time everyday for a long time after Animal Crossing’s release faffing about on my island, I ended up dropping it eventually.
    No, for me it comes down to Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Doom: Eternal. If you’ve been in the comment sections on 2020’s games, you probably know that already.

    Final Fantasy 7 Remake has flaws. It’s chock full of padding, low textures (that haven’t been patched), scrotum ghosts, and a nagging sense that this isn’t the remake you wanted, but a sequel of sorts.
    None of that mattered to me; I loved every second of it. It ticked so many boxes: Outside of the nostalgia pandering (my one weakness), the voices were fantastic, the music was fantastic, the combat was so, so good. All my complaints about the game were superficial. From the slums, the upper plate wasn’t as big as it should have been. When Sector 7 comes down, it is very inconsistent in appearance. None of those are deal breakers. Bring on Part 2.

    Doom: Eternal. Good god, Doom: Eternal. I am a gross Doom nerd; the originals are close to my heart. If I were to ever get a tattoo, there’s a high chance it would be doom related. When Doom 2016 I think most people were wowwed. How are you gonna bring that old RTS into the modern era? But, they did it and did it well. Now Eternal has come along and you better believe it makes 2016 look archaic in comparison. Eternal styles all over 2016. It’s hard to even go back. They bottled lightning twice.
    There was some nostalgia pandering in there; this time the farty-soundtrack was less farty, more rock and had a few recognizable tracks from Doom/2. Old enemies and enemy designs returned; the archvile, pain elemental, zombiemen, the OG cyberdemons (now tyrants) and even an unexpected Hell Knight. There’s an unlockable Doomguy skin and the story finally confirms what we all knew: Doomguy and Doomslayer are one and the same.
    The game itself was nonstop with a good difficulty curve. I only played on Hurt Me Plenty and every session was an adrenaline pumping dance, especially towards the end of the game. The changes from 2016, aggravating at first, keep you on your toes and make sure you’re cycling through your weapons. The campaign was a very solid length, too, not feeling too short and unsatisfactory, nor outstaying its welcome.
    I don’t think DLC should be taken into consideration when discussing GOTY, but the 3 missions that come with The Ancient Gods were equally fantastic. They kept the late game challenge and did not surrender mercy for a moment.

    I think, despite how badly Doom: Eternal was snubbed at a recent industry event, my vote is going to be for FF7R. But it’s so close.

  • I’ve been pondering what my “GOTY” is for a few days now and I can’t really make a solid decision but the three games I’ve enjoyed the most this year for various reasons are Ghosts of Tsushima, TLOU2 and AC Valhalla.

