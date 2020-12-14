What’s Your Favourite Game Of 2020?

December’s the time of year to gather and reminisce warmly on the 12 months that have passed. Well, at least the last 12 months of video games, at least.

The end of a console generation is always going to drop some bangers, and we already knew 2020 had a ton of potential. DOOM Eternal, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Final Fantasy 7 Remake were on the cards early. But the first half of the year was jam-packed well before that.

We finally saw the full version of Dreams, which broke all sorts of ground in its own way. Games like Metro Exodus and Desperados 3 were great fun, although both have been a bit forgotten as the year went forward. There was Ori and the Will of the Wisps, the breakthrough Half-Life: Alyx and its innovations for VR, Nioh 2, and the full release of Call of Duty: Warzone.

Remember Black Mesa? That came out this year too. Persona 4 Golden will probably finish the year as the most critically acclaimed title, at least Metacritic wise.

Crysis returned in 2020. There was Ellie and Abby’s revenge in The Last of Us 2. Horizon: Zero Dawn and Death Stranding both hit PC. Microsoft Flight Simulator unlocked the world for a world in lockdown. Risk of Rain 2, Deep Space Galactic and GTFO were all cracking indies that deserve a little more love. But the same could be said for games like Carrion. Necrobarista. Coffee Talk. Ghostrunner. Cloudpunk. Cook, Serve, Delicious 3. Project Wingman. Ring of Pain. Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin. Umurangi Generation. The excellent Command & Conquer Remastered Collection, and the equally well-done Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition.

And then there’s the games that really took off: Ghost of Tsushima, Fall Guys, Among Us, Valorant, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Crusader Kings 3, Spelunky 2, Genshin Impact, Hades, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Super Mario Bros. 35, Paper Mario: The Origami King, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Demon’s Souls, Bugsnax, Astro’s Playroom, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Destiny 2, and so much more.

It’s been a massive year of very good games, and an excellent year for solid titles. So please make good use of the Other section, because I don’t think there’s any third-party form creator that will let me reasonably fit in every possible option.

We’ll leave the poll up for a week or so, and we’ll announce the winners just after Christmas! Vote away — and if you feel particularly strongly about your game of the year, tell us why in the comments!