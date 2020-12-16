What’s Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

It’s been a pretty good year on the whole for video games — new consoles certainly help — but that doesn’t mean there haven’t been one or two letdowns over the course of the year.

Generally though, and especially compared to 2019 where the lowlights almost stood out more than the highlights, 2020 has been pretty good. There’s no quarter you can point to that didn’t have at least a handful of pretty decent titles.

That's across the board too: whereas AAA titles have been a bit of a letdown for the last couple of years, this year most of them nailed the landing.

So it'll be interesting to see people's picks for most disappointing game of the year. As with previous years, there isn't an annotated list below. You'll have a single question, and you just have to enter in the name of the game you want to nominate. We'll tally up the results on our end, and announce the winners after Christmas.

I'm expecting a few votes to flood in for The Last of Us 2 and Cyberpunk, similar to what happened with Red Dead Redemption 2 a couple of years back. Those big games always get some form of divisive backlash that ends out being borne in polls like these. But there's also games like Warcraft 3: Reforged, which is still in a pretty rough state the last time I checked.

It's a bit of a stretch from there, though. I was disappointed by the lack of better autoaim for the Switch port of Jedi Academy -- those first five levels without force powers are brutal to play through with JoyCons. Disintegration came and went literally within months.

Maybe the biggest disappointment was the impact of scalpers and bots trying to buy a PS5/Xbox Series X/RTX 3080/RTX 3070/a Switch for most of the year. Who knows! It's your vote, so put in whatever you'd like.