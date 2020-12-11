Where Is Goofy’s Wife?

This week we watch a bunch of new trailers for upcoming games, check out the latest characters coming to Fortnite and Smash, fight our dads, get our first look at strange PUBG spin-off and ask the burning question: Where’s Goofy’s wife?

Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

What The Hell Is Going On In That Mass Effect Trailer? I have not been able to stop thinking about the Mass Effect trailer from last night’s Game Awards. After the seemingly definitive end of the Shepard trilogy and the personally unsatisfying Mass Effect: Andromeda, I had given up hope that BioWare could create a new Mass Effect game that I... Read more

I love posts like this, where someone who has a good grasp of the lore digs in and starts asking questions and sharing theories.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Review Drama Cyberpunk 2077 is out in the wild. After eight long years the whole world can now judge it for themselves, through whichever perspective or tint of glasses they so choose. And best of all, for 99.9% of those players, they won’t ever have to justify their feelings to the rest... Read more

A fantastic piece that is about more than just Cyberpunk 2077 and its reviews. It’s a great deep look at why so many people get so angry at critics and why its a waste of time.

Seven Video Games Where You Beat Up Your Dad Our culture suggests that this time of year is all about family, and while family can be a lovely thing, it also tends toward being very complicated. Recent years have seen the emergence of Dad Games, in which you play as a complicated father figure protecting his child/ward. This Dad... Read more

Finally, some payback for all those dad jokes we’ve suffered through.

Tweets!

Folks, don’t worry, I’ve got good news!

Here it is: the beloved bloopers from Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas, now with subtitles. ???? Enjoy the comedic genius of Frank Oz and Jerry Nelson. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pXrmjdLWxK — ❄️ Muppet History ???? (@HistoryMuppet) December 10, 2020

A Christmas tradition. No, not watching this movie, but watching the bloopers from this one scene.

final fantasy 8 fans trying to explain the battle system to people who haven't played it pic.twitter.com/pwlmjdGcW6 — ???? merry donmas ???? (@mrdomino_) December 2, 2020

This is also how I feel when folks try to explain Kingdom Hearts lore.

News

.

Trailers and Videos From The Past Week