See Games Differently

Who’s The Strongest Video Game Character?

1

Peter Tieryas

Published 3 hours ago: December 27, 2020 at 9:00 am -
Filed to:peter tieryas
tell us dammit
Who’s The Strongest Video Game Character?
Screenshot: Nintendo

If all the video game characters ever created got together in a big rumble, who’d come out on top? Kratos, the one who took down the gods of Olympus? What about Asura who fought off a deity the size of a planet? What about the ancients who wore Majora’s Mask and caused so much havoc, it was sealed away? Would that make the Happy Mask Salesmen even more powerful? Can Mario, who crushes enemies with his weight and change into almost any form, fight off the planet killer, Sephiroth? Would any of these characters give Saitama, Mr. One-Punch Man, a challenge? Can I really write a forum article in which every sentence is a question?

In all seriousness, by strongest, I don’t just mean raw physical strength. It could be a special weapon a character wields, a unique ability no other character can match, or just damn good tactics.

So Kotaku, if all the characters in every video game got together for a big battle royale, who would win?

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • I’m sure there’s someone bigger than Sephiroth but he’s all I can think about. In universe if taken literally, he can summon a blast powerful enough to explode the sun. In the SSBU universe he singlehandedly killed an entity that was capable of resetting the entire universe.
    Of course, Cloud has beaten him.

    An old internet meme goes that Kirby is the strongest of all. It might not be wrong.

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.