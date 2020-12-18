See Games Differently

Yoshitaka Amano’s Harley Quinn Cover Is So Good I’m Gonna Cry

Ian Walker

Published 2 hours ago: December 19, 2020 at 8:30 am -
Filed to:art
comicsdc comicsfinal fantasyharley quinnyoshitaka amano
Image: DC Comics / Yoshitaka Amano

Stephanie Phillips, writer on DC Comics’ upcoming Harley Quinn comic series, recently shared an excellent variant cover from the first issue, provided by none other than legendary Final Fantasy artist Yoshitaka Amano.

I’m not much of a comic reader these days but, damn, if this isn’t a tempting reason to get back into them. Amano is one of my favourite artists, video game-related or not, and his interpretation of Ms. Quinzel is nothing short of amazing.

Harley Quinn #1 hits shelves on March 23, 2021.

