It’s pretty standard for the first year after a console launch to look a little thin. And that’s especially going to be the case when the COVID factor is added in. But also, 2021 should hopefully give us Cat Game.
For this week’s livestream — our first back since the holidays! — Leah and I are going to be talking through the 2021 video game calendar so far. There’s still a ton of unknowns at this point, which is customary so early into a new console generation.
Still, delays and early announcements have given us plenty to look forward to. Whose keen for the new Ratchet & Clank? How do we feel about Halo: Infinite? What other indies besides Stray (aka Cat Game) are on our radar?
We’ll be chatting about our hopes and dreams for the year — and yours too! — from our Aussie Twitch channel, sans Pogchamp. You can join us from 2.35pm – 3.35pm AEDT. Jump in via the embed below, the Twitch app, or directly here.
You can join our Aussie Discord server as well. We’ve got a lovely little community going, and you can ping myself or Leah any questions, or hang out with the other TAYbies. Lot of chill, funny folk in there.
And let us know live or in the comments below: what have your favourite games been? And don’t forget to vote in our yearly Kotaku Australia reader poll as well.
