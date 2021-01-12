A Full Throttle Movie Script Has Been Written By Moon’s Director

Duncan Jones, director of movies like Warcraft and Moon, has spent his lockdown time better than most of us, writing a full-length “fan script” for classic 1995 adventure game Full Throttle.

It blew my mind!

I LOVED that game. I mean, REALLY loved that game. So the next time I had one of those freezes, I started writing this- A fan script for the LucasArts classic, FULL THROTTLE.

Enjoy.https://t.co/U179UWdeZ1 — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 11, 2021

It’s pretty good! While it deviates in some parts and whips up some new material in others — the original game is a lot shorter than you might remember, making it difficult to pad out a feature length film — in others its an almost literal adaptation of the game, only for the big screen and not the small.

Which, considering much of the writing of the original was perfect, is fine.

If you want to read the script yourself, you can check it out here.