See Games Differently

A Perth ISP Is Bringing Geforce Now To Australia

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 32 mins ago: January 22, 2021 at 8:45 am -
Filed to:geforce now
nvidia
A Perth ISP Is Bringing Geforce Now To Australia
Image: Nvidia

Australia’s finally getting another cloud gaming service — and this time it’s the one that people seem to actually rate. GeForce Now, Nvidia’s cloud-powered gaming service that leverages your existing Steam library, is coming to Australia.

In a short press release, Nvidia announced that Australia would be added to the GeForce Now network courtesy of Pentanet, a Perth-based NBN and fixed wireless ISP.

There’s no official details yet on precisely when GeForce Now will be available, nor what the experience will be like for the majority of Australians living on the east coast away from Pentanet’s main subscriber base.

Image: Nvidia

However, the official release indicates that Pentanet will be offering GeForce Now Australia-wide:

Founded by a group of avid gamers, Pentanet has built Perth, Australia’s largest and fastest-growing fixed wireless network, delivering high-bandwidth internet services to the Perth metro area as well as fiber throughout Western Australia. Australian gamers can look forward to PC gaming on nearly any device later this year.

When prompted, Nvidia told Kotaku Australia that “details of the service” and its rollout will be announced later this year. We should also get information about expectations for current Shield TV owners as well, since those are regularly updated with access to new GeForce Now titles — you just can’t play those, or use GeForce Now, on a Shield TV in Australia yet.

The move means Microsoft and Nvidia are now offering cloud gaming services to Australians. Google Stadia is still yet to launch in Australia, despite the company’s substantial infrastructure here. Amazon have also been working on their Luna cloud gaming service, although trials for that are only available in the United States for now.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.