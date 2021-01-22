Activision Merges Tony Hawk 1 + 2 Developer Into Blizzard

It seems like only yesterday that Vicarious Visions released one of the year’s best games in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 — a remake that went the extra mile and then some. As of today, however, the studio is done taking the lead on projects. Activision just announced that it’s been folded into Blizzard.

According to GamesIndustry.biz, all members of Vicarious Vision’s 200-ish person team are now Blizzard employees and are, as a result, “fully dedicated to existing Blizzard games and initiatives.” In addition, Vicarious Visions’ studio head Jen Oneal is now Blizzard’s executive vice president of development.

Vicarious Visions (if it gets to keep that name) will remain in Albany, New York. The studio, which Activision acquired in 2005, has contributed to and led development on series like Skylanders, Guitar Hero, Transformers, and Spider-Man. It’s not unfamiliar with running support, however, having also lent Bungie a helping hand on Destiny 2. As of now, Activision has not said what Blizzard games Vicarious Visions will be lending manpower to.