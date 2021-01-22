After 23 Years, The Manga D.N.Angel Is Ending

Debuting in November 1997, Yukiru Sugisaki’s manga D.N.Angel will draw to a close in the March issue of Monthly Asuka.

The manga tells the show of a schoolboy who transforms into a phantom thief whenever he has romantic feelings about his crush. An anime adaptation was broadcasted on Japanese TV in 2003 and a PlayStation 2 game (pictured) was released that same year.

The manga did go on a break between August 2005 and April 2008, and after a seven-year hiatus, it resumed monthly serialization in 2018.

On Twitter, Sugisaki released the cover art for the latest issue of Monthly Asuka and thanked fans for their years of support.