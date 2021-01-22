See Games Differently

After 23 Years, The Manga D.N.Angel Is Ending

Brian Ashcraft

Published 27 mins ago: January 22, 2021 at 10:00 pm
After 23 Years, The Manga D.N.Angel Is Ending

Debuting in November 1997, Yukiru Sugisaki’s manga D.N.Angel will draw to a close in the March issue of Monthly Asuka.

The manga tells the show of a schoolboy who transforms into a phantom thief whenever he has romantic feelings about his crush. An anime adaptation was broadcasted on Japanese TV in 2003 and a PlayStation 2 game (pictured) was released that same year.

The manga did go on a break between August 2005 and April 2008, and after a seven-year hiatus, it resumed monthly serialization in 2018.

On Twitter, Sugisaki released the cover art for the latest issue of Monthly Asuka and thanked fans for their years of support. 

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.